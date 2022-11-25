The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Pop culture

Actor Jennifer Garner visits Grandview to help distribute Thanksgiving meals

Nov. 25, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:04 p.m.

Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald-Republic

Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador.

Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.

“Thank you, @savethechildren for including my kids and me – we loved packing and delivering Thanksgiving food with you, and we were so grateful to meet some of the amazing families you serve,” she wrote.

Representatives from the Grandview School District could not immediately be reached for comment.

Garner is known for roles in movies including “Alias,” “Juno,” “13 Going on 30” and “Yes Day.” She co-founded an organic food company called Once Upon a Farm, and has traveled around the world in her philanthropic efforts with Save the Children.

She posted a video on Instagram stories earlier in the week of a stop at the Pike Place Fish Market in Seattle.

