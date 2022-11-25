Area stages full of holiday cheer this season

Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it’s time to deck the halls and take in some of the sights and sounds of the season. From classic plays and stirring music to glittery lights and cultural events, there’s a little something for everyone.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Opens Friday, continues Thursdays-Sundays through Dec. 18 at Spokane Civic Theatre. As miserly old Ebenezer Scrooge falls asleep in his dingy quarters on Christmas Eve, three ghosts appear, each revealing to Scrooge the wrongdoings of his life and what will happen if he continues in his evil ways. He is racked with fear and remorse and sets out on Christmas Day to bless with his newfound generosity all those whom he has neglected and abused. Directed by Bryan D. Durbin and Kearney Jordan.

1020 N. Howard St. $35/general; $10/students; $30/seniors. For tickets, showtimes, or other information, call (509) 325-2507 or visit www.spokanecivictheatre.com/.

‘It’s Officially Christmas!’

8 p.m. Friday, Bing Crosby Theater. Sergeant First Class Steve Friel presents an evening of big band music to kick off the holiday season.

901 W. Sprague Ave. $37-57. For tickets or more information, call (509) 227-7638 or visit www.bingcrosbytheater.com/

Christmas Joy

2 p.m. Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran Church, Coeur d’Alene. A carol sing along with traditional carols, popular tunes and surprise songs. Any offerings will benefit local charities. There will be a snack at the end.

812 N. Fifth St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. For information, call (208) 676-9112 or visit www.trinitylutheran-cda.org/.

Gonzaga University Jazz Ensemble Christmas Concert

7 p.m. Tuesday, Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and selections from Duke Ellington’s big band arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite.

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Free. For information, call (509) 313-2787 or visit www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center

‘The Nutcracker’

Dec. 1-4, Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. The State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara returns to Spokane to join with the Spokane Symphony Orchestra in presenting Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic.

1001 W. Sprague Ave., Spokane. $25-$70. For tickets and information, visit www.spokanesymphony.org

Northwest Winterfest

5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-Jan. 1, Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. Winterfest features an array of cultural celebrations, Christmas trees painted by local artists, entertainment, crafts, educational opportunities and more. Closed Dec. 25.

404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $10-$15. For information, visit northwestwinterfest.com.

EWU Choral Concert

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Central Lutheran Church. Celebrate the season with the members of the EWU choral music program at the Historic Central Lutheran Church.

512 S. Bernard St. $10. For information, call (509) 624-9233 or visit www.clspokane.org/

Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas

8 p.m. Dec. 3, Bing Crosby Theater

Pop music featuring work from Jim Brickman and Mat and Savannah Shaw.

901 W. Sprague Ave. $37-$77. For tickets and information, call (509) 227-7638 or visit www.bingcrosbytheater.com/

Traditions of Christmas

Opens Dec. 9, runs through Dec. 22 at the Coeur d’Alene Kroc Center. This Radio City Music Hall-style show is celebration of the season, with a USO performance honoring the military, and favorite Christmas songs. Don’t forget the kick line!

1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $23-$36. For tickets and information, visit www.traditionsofchristmasnw.com/

Spokane TubaChristmas

2 p.m. Dec. 10, STA Plaza. Free concert featuring a large group of low brass instruments, including tubas, baritones and euphoniums led by local music man Verne Windham.

701 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane. Free.

Manito Holiday Lights

Dec. 9- 18, Manito Park. Explore twinkling, festive lights in one of the city’s most historic parks. Drive through and walk through events are both available. Drive through from 6-9:30 p.m. Dec. 9-12, and walk through from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 13-18.

1702 S. Grand Blvd., Spokane. Free. For routes and details, visit thefriendsofmanito.org

Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival

Dec. 10-11, Bing Crosby Theater. Annual fundraiser hosted by the Bing Crosby Advocates, to benefit the Bing Crosby House Museum, will feature screenings of classic Bing Crosby films, including “White Christmas,” “The Bell’s of St. Mary’s” and the rarely seen “Sing You Sinners.” Bing’s nephew Howard Crosby will perform, and grandson Phil Crosby Jr. will joint the Zonky Band for a set.

901 W. Sprague Ave. $20/day pass; 17 and under, free with a $2 theater restoration fee. For tickets, a schedule or more information, visit BingCrosbyAdvocates.org

Pages of Harmony Christmas Show

7 p.m. Dec. 10, Millwood Presbyterian Church. The Pages of Harmony Christmas Show will feature lots of music, snacks, beverages and also a raffle and silent auction.

3223 N. Marguerite Road, Spokane Valley. $10. For information, call (509) 924-2350 or visit www.millwoodpc.org/

A Big Band Christmas!

Dec. 16-18, University High School. Big band holiday headliner music favorites from yesteryear, featuring the songs of: Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and more. Presented by Spokane Valley Summer Theatre.

12420 E. 32nd Ave., Spokane Valley. $42/adults;$25/students. For tickets and information, call (509) 368-7897 or visit www.svsummertheatre.com.

Spokane Symphony Pops 3: Holiday Pops

7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3 p.m. Dec. 18, Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. The Spokane Symphony Chorale and the Spokane Area Youth Choirs join the Spokane Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Deanna Tham, perform holiday classics.

1001 W. Sprague Ave., Spokane. $47-$94. For tickets and information, call (509) 624-1200 or visit www.spokanesymphony.org.

Mark O’Connor: An Appalachian Christmas

7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. Three-time Grammy winning composer and fiddler Mark O’Connor has created several arrangements of Christmas classics with his wife Maggie O’Connor on the fiddle and vocals.

1001 W. Sprague Ave., Spokane. $35-$60. For tickets and information, call (509) 624-1200 or visit www.martinwoldsontheater.com/

Do you have a holiday event open to the public to add to our list? Send details to features@spokesman.com.