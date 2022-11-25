Child struck by gunfire on I-5 in Tacoma. Troopers searching for suspect vehicle

By Peter Talbot (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – An 11-year-old was shot Friday afternoon on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, according to the Washington State Patrol. Law enforcement is searching for the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

The shooting occurred at about 2:22 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 as two vehicles went by the mall, Trooper Robert Reyer said. He said the child was in the back seat of an SUV when several shots were fired from another vehicle. It’s unclear what prompted the gunfire, but KING 5-TV reported that WSP later said it was likely a road rage incident.

Reyer said troopers are speaking with witnesses to try to determine what kind of vehicle the gunshot came from. Troopers initially believed the suspect vehicle was a black Chevrolet Cruz, but they walked back that description.

The suspect vehicle continued north and exited to state Route 16 before exiting to Sprague Avenue, Reyer said.

The SUV driver exited the interstate and brought the child to a Tacoma Fire Department station near South 38th Street and McKinley Avenue. Reyer said the child, who was alert and conscious, was transported to a local hospital. He did not have further information about the condition of the victim or the severity of his or her injuries.