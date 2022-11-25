Ethan Price, Steele Venters lead Eastern Washington to win against Stony Brook 81-52

From staff reports

MIAMI – Sophomores Ethan Price and Steele Venters scored 15 points apiece and led the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team to an 81-52 victory over Stony Brook on Friday in its first game at the Florida International Tournament .

The Eagles (2-4) led 36-25 at halftime and stretched their lead to 58-40 midway through the second half. They shot 62% in the second half and 55.4% in the game – their best shooting effort of the season – while holding Stony Brook (1-5) to 45% from the field.

Eastern also turned 17 Stony Brook turnovers into 26 points. With a double-digit lead most of the second half, the Eagles spread around the minutes and the scoring: No one played more than 25 minutes, nine played at least 15, and 10 players scored.

After being held scoreless in Monday’s loss to Washington State, senior Angelo Allegri scored six points on 2-of-7 shooting.

Senior Deon Stroud had 11 points; sophomore Ty Harper, a transfer from Louisiana Lafayette, came off the bench to score a season-high 12 for EWU.

The Eagles reached season highs in 3-pointers made (10) and assists (21).

Eastern wraps up its two games in Miami at 3 p.m. Sunday against host Florida International (3-2), which defeated Stony Brook 83-50 on Wednesday.