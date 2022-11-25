FBI, tribal police investigating stabbing of woman on Yakama Reservation
Nov. 25, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:55 p.m.
The FBI is investigating the stabbing of a woman near Wapato on the Yakama Reservation last week.
The stabbing occurred early Nov. 19 in 2000 block of Lateral B Road west of Wapato.
The FBI confirmed the incident but didn’t provide the woman’s condition or any details about what led to the stabbing. A spokesman said only that the FBI was the lead investigator with assistance from the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
A family friend said the woman was stabbed 15 times at her home while her 6-year-old son was present, and that she was being treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.