FBI, tribal police investigating stabbing of woman on Yakama Reservation

By Phil Ferolito Yakima Herald-Republic

The FBI is investigating the stabbing of a woman near Wapato on the Yakama Reservation last week.

The stabbing occurred early Nov. 19 in 2000 block of Lateral B Road west of Wapato.

The FBI confirmed the incident but didn’t provide the woman’s condition or any details about what led to the stabbing. A spokesman said only that the FBI was the lead investigator with assistance from the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

A family friend said the woman was stabbed 15 times at her home while her 6-year-old son was present, and that she was being treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.