Gonzaga women

Gonzaga women’s game against Eastern Washington on Saturday postponed

Nov. 25, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:20 p.m.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Lisa Fortier directs her team against the Long Beach State 49ers in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center on Thurs. Nov. 11, 2022 in Spokane WA. (James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

The nonconference women’s basketball game between Gonzaga and Eastern Washington, scheduled Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols.

Both schools agreed to the postponement. The game will be rescheduled to a later date.

Gonzaga still plans to host Maine on Monday. EWU will host UC Davis on Thursday.

This story will be updated.

