Gonzaga women’s game against Eastern Washington on Saturday postponed
Nov. 25, 2022 Updated Fri., Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:20 p.m.
From staff reports
The nonconference women’s basketball game between Gonzaga and Eastern Washington, scheduled Saturday at McCarthey Athletic Center, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols.
Both schools agreed to the postponement. The game will be rescheduled to a later date.
Gonzaga still plans to host Maine on Monday. EWU will host UC Davis on Thursday.
This story will be updated.
