Kent man convicted of driving high, killing Tacoma motorcyclist sentenced to 2 years

By Jared Brown (Tacoma) News Tribune

A Kent man convicted of driving while high on marijuana and fatally striking a Tacoma motorcyclist in March 2021 was sentenced to two years in prison earlier this month.

Shawn Tommy Thomas, 49, initially told Tacoma police at the scene that he was driving behind a sedan that struck 55-year-old David Klutchko, killing him near the intersection of South 84th Street and South Alaska Street, on March 6, 2021, according to charging documents. Thomas said he rear-ended the sedan, which fled, but witnesses at the scene reported Thomas’ black truck hit Klutchko.

A closer examination of Thomas’ vehicle by police indicated he hit Klutchko, not a vehicle, according to charging documents. Officers at the scene noticed Thomas smelled of marijuana, swayed while standing and had bloodshot, droopy eyes.

Thomas later admitted to smoking a joint earlier in the day, according to charging documents. He failed field sobriety tests, and a blood draw more than five hours after the crash showed almost twice the legal limit of THC in his system.

A witness told police that Klutchko appeared to be struggling to start his motorcycle, which had its lights off, near the intersection prior to the crash, according to charging documents. Klutchko’s widow, Tonya Klutchko, told The News Tribune her husband was trying to push his motorcycle across the intersection when he was hit.

An examination of vehicle data for Thomas’ truck showed he didn’t apply his brakes prior to his airbags activating, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors charged Thomas with vehicular homicide in Pierce County Superior Court this June, more than a year after the crash, according to court records.

Thomas pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 as a part of a plea deal with prosecutors but has maintained his innocence, according to court documents. The arrangement, where a defendant acknowledges they’d likely be convicted of more serious charges at trial, is known as an Alford plea.

Prosecutors dropped allegations under the vehicular homicide charge that Thomas drove recklessly and under the influence, instead adding a separate felony DUI charge, according to court documents. Thomas received credit for 121 days toward his sentence for time served on electronic home monitoring.

Thomas had prior misdemeanor convictions for hit-and-run in Seattle and negligent driving, which was reduced from a DUI, in Pierce County, according to court documents. He has no felony convictions.

Klutchko is survived by his wife and three children, according to an obituary. He worked for Tacoma Public Utilities for almost 24 years.

“Dave was a capable man and could be depended on. He loved his family very much and we feel his loss deeply. He is sorely missed by so many,” Tonya Klutchko said.