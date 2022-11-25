Live updates: No. 6 Gonzaga takes on No. 24 Purdue in Phil Knight Legacy semifinals

From staff reports

Second half

8:36 – PU 57, GU 45: Furst buries a corner 3 and the Boilermakers taker a 12-point lead and force Few to call for timeout.

Gonzaga’s offense can’t get anything going and will need a major turnaround to make a comeback. Zags shooting 35.8% and are yet to attempt a free throw.

Zach Edey getting it done on both ends of the floor for @BoilerBall 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cLguVTlI6U — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 26, 2022

13:04 – PU 49, GU 40: Few goes with a smaller lineup to try and spread the floor and Purdue takes advantage, feeding Edey inside to extend its lead.

15:38 – PU 42, GU 38: Timme pulling it back for Gonzaga, up to a team-high 15 points at the U16 media timeout.

A 7-0 run featuring back-to-back baskets from Timme and a transition 3-ponter from Bolton got the Zags back into it iin less than a minute.

Halftime

Gonzaga led by as many as eight in the first half, but a 15-3 Purdue run sent the Boilermakers to a 33-28 lead over the Bulldogs at the Moda Center in Portland.

Gonzaga shot 34.3% from the field and converted 4 of 15 3-point attempts. Drew Timme leads with 11 points and Nolan Hickman added eight. Not much else working for the Zags on the offensive end.

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Braden Smith lead with eight points apiece. The Boildermakers are shooting 38.7% and made 4 of 15 3s.

Gonzaga is yet to attempt a free throw.

This is #Gonzaga‘s lowest-scoring half of the season. Zags scored 31 in the first against #MSU on the aircraft carrier. https://t.co/L4lv3zNZKN — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 26, 2022

First half

1:33 – PU 31, GU 23: Gonzaga has gone ice cold, sending Purdue on an 8-0 run over the last 2:15 and forcing Few to call a timeout.

3:22 – PU 25, GU 23: Edey starting to get going to keep Purdue in front, now with eight points and two blocks at the U4 media timeout.

6:03 – PU 18, GU 16: Purdue takes its first lead of the game on a 9-0 run.

7:18 – GU 16, PU 14: Loyer connects on his second 3-pointer, to cut into the Zags lead and Timme is called on an over-the-back foul on the other end to reach the U8 media timeout.

Gregg checked into the game and put in a good defensive shift on Edey, who is 1 of 5 and has no rebounds.

Earlier a collision on the sideline sent a fan’s beer flying through the air.

Brandon Newman and Julian Strawther collide near the sideline while chasing down a loose ball.



PA announcer: “A beer is down on the court. Call on the floor is ‘out of beer.’ Correction, ‘out of bounds.’” — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 26, 2022

11:29 – GU 14, PU 7: Strawther sinks a mid-ranger jumper and Smith commits a turnover at the U12 media timeout.

Gonzaga’s hot shooting slowed a bit, especially on 3s, missing their last five 3-point attempts.

15:43 – GU 10, PU 4: Gonzaga starts strong at the first media timeout, as Hickman leads with five points and Timme comes up with a big block on Edey.

Gonzaga 4 of 6 from the field, while Purdue is 1 of 8.

6‘10’ Drew Timme elevates to block 7‘4” Zach Edey. pic.twitter.com/kfXONJshFW — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) November 26, 2022

Zags on the floor in Portland. They fared well in their last game at the Moda Center. pic.twitter.com/l3dXYgyhbR — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 26, 2022

Starting 5

Same first five for Gonzaga: Hickman, Bolton, Strawther, Watson and Timme. Guessing Watson will open defensively against 7-4 Zach Edey.

Purdue’s other starts: Morton, Loyer, Gillis and Smith — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) November 26, 2022

Pregame

Assuming the majority of Gonzaga fans were deep in the middle of a turkey-fueled slumber during last night’s win over Portland State, here’s what you missed:

• A comfortable 102-78 win over the Vikings, where the Zags took a 24-point lead in to halftime and shot 60% of the field and 50% on 3-pointers.

• Breakout games in the back court for Malachi Smith and Hunter Sallis, who totaled 23 and 12 points, respectively, thriving in a new-look small ball lineup.

• A season-high mark in assists at 24 and limiting turnovers to 11.

The win sets the stage for the No. 6 Bulldogs (4-1) to play No. 24 Purdue (4-0) in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament at 8:30 p.m. at the Moda Center in Portland. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Boilermakers lost last year’s leading scorer Jayden Ivey to the NBA draft, after a disappointing loss to St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16.

Coach Matt Painter returned 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey to lead this years team, which handled West Virginia in the first round of the PKL 80-68. Purdue also has wins over Milwaukee, Austin Peay and Marquette.

The winner will advance to Sunday’s championship game at 12:30 p.m. against No. 8 Duke, which beat Xavier earlier today 71-64. The Blue Devils (6-1) beat Oregon State in the first round 54-51.

The loser of Gonzaga-Purdue will play Xavier in the 3rd place game at 4:30.

dub cam… Thanksgiving edition 🦃 pic.twitter.com/eeYCczdIrU — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 25, 2022

All we got again tonight. pic.twitter.com/xQ0r0HCGWL — Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 25, 2022

This one’s a wrap, so here’s 7-4, 290-pound #Purdue giant Zach Edey on facing #Gonzaga’s Drew Timme.



“He’s really good. I think he’s got that underrated quickness almost. He’s really shifty in the post, a lot of shimmies, a lot of up fakes, a lot of deception.” pic.twitter.com/UVVniC7Wbx — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 25, 2022

Series history

Gonzaga and Purdue have played twice in their all-time series, with the Boilermakers winning both games. Purdue beat Gonzaga in consecutive seasons, 83-68 on Nov. 18, 1998 and then in the Sweet 16 of the 2000 NCAA Tournament, where Purdue won 75-66.

Team stats

Purdue (4-0) Gonzaga (4-1) Points 75.5 86.4 Points allowed 58.8 73.8 Field goal pct. 45.7 55.0 Rebounds 41 42.0 Assists 14.5 14.4 Blocks 5.3 3.2 Steals 6.3 8.0 Streak Won 4 Won 2

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Zach Edey (PU) 21.5 63.3 77.4 Drew Timme (GU) 20.4 65.6 56.3 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Zach Edey (PU) 13.3 7.8 5.5 Julian Strawther (GU) 8 7.4 0.6 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Ethan Morton (PU) 5.3 0.7 22.5 Nolan Hickman (GU) 2.8 2.2 24.8

Game preview

‘Huge challenge’ awaits No. 6 Gonzaga in Phil Knight Legacy semifinal against Zach Edey, No. 24 Purdue PORTLAND – Gonzaga’s road to the Phil Knight Invitational title will go through the Big Ten Conference and its most immovable force. | Read more

Last time out

Gonzaga thumps underdog Vikings, solves pressure defense in 102-78 victory No wake-up call was necessary for the sixth-ranked Zags, who seized control midway through first half and cruised to a 102-78 victory over the Vikings at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. | Read more