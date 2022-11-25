U.S. bans Huawei, ZTE telecom equipment on data-security risk

By Todd Shields Bloomberg

U.S. regulators imposed a ban on electronic equipment from Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp., continuing a yearslong effort to limit the reach of Chinese telecommunications companies into U.S. networks.

The Federal Communications Commission, in an order released Friday, also named connected-camera providers Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology, as well as two-way-radio maker Hytera Communications.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a news release.

“These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications.”

In the 4-0 vote, the FCC concluded products pose a risk to data security.

Past efforts to curb Chinese access include export controls to cut off key, sophisticated equipment and software.

Recently U.S. officials have weighed restrictions on TikTok over fears Chinese authorities could access U.S. user data via the video-sharing app.

In 2018, Congress voted to stop federal agencies from buying gear from the five companies named by the FCC.

The agency said earlier that the companies aren’t eligible to receive federal subsidies and also has barred Chinese phone companies from doing business in the United States.

The order released Friday was required under a bill President Joe Biden signed in November 2021, the agency said.