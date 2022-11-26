One person dead, four injured in Trent Avenue crash

One person died and four others were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Trent Avenue near Pines Road in Spokane Valley.

The crash was reported around 2:25 p.m., according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

WSP said Michel J. Newcomb, the 69-year-old Spokane Valley driver of a 2006 Ford Explorer, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Two patients were trapped and had to be freed with vehicle-dismantling equipment. Of the four patients hurt, two were critically injured, the fire department said.

WSP said Daniel J. Swain, 60, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Trent toward Pines when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit Newcomb’s SUV.

Troopers said Swain was hospitalized, as were his passengers: Jennifer E. Swain, 53; Jessica D. Swain, 20; and Callie E. Swain, 18. All four are from Spokane and were wearing seat belts.

Trent’s eastbound lanes were blocked from the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP is investigating the cause of the crash.