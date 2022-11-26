Spokane Chiefs surrender lead to Americans in 4-2 loss
Nov. 26, 2022 Updated Sat., Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:12 p.m.
From staff reports
KENNEWICK – The Spokane Chiefs started and ended strongly.
It was what occurred in between that led to a 4-2 loss against the Tri-City Americans in a Western Hockey League game on Saturday night.
Carter Streek gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead 2 minutes, 53 seconds into the game, but Spokane couldn’t sustain the advantage. Raegan Wiles and Berkly Catton each were credited with assists.
The goal was Streek’s sixth of the season.
Tri-City pulled even with Parker Bell’s power-play goal at 9:39 in the opening period, and Reese Belton gave the Americans the lead with a tally at 19:08.
Bell notched his second goal 71/2 minutes into the second period to boost Tri-City’s lead to 3-1. Ethan Ernst capped the Americans’ scoring with a goal at 15:52 in the period.
Spokane’s Chase Bertholet scored his eighth goal of the season on the power play at 7:17 in the third period to provide the final margin. Catton and Tommaso De Luca each earned an assist.
The Chiefs outshot Tri-City 13-10 in the first period and 16-6 in the third. The Americans held a 14-4 shot advantage in the second period.
Spokane goaltender Cooper Michaluk made 26 saves.
Tri-City’s Tomas Suchanek stopped 31 shots.
The Americans improved to 2-1 against the Chiefs this season.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.