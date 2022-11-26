Spokane Chiefs surrender lead to Americans in 4-2 loss

From staff reports

KENNEWICK – The Spokane Chiefs started and ended strongly.

It was what occurred in between that led to a 4-2 loss against the Tri-City Americans in a Western Hockey League game on Saturday night.

Carter Streek gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead 2 minutes, 53 seconds into the game, but Spokane couldn’t sustain the advantage. Raegan Wiles and Berkly Catton each were credited with assists.

The goal was Streek’s sixth of the season.

Tri-City pulled even with Parker Bell’s power-play goal at 9:39 in the opening period, and Reese Belton gave the Americans the lead with a tally at 19:08.

Bell notched his second goal 71/2 minutes into the second period to boost Tri-City’s lead to 3-1. Ethan Ernst capped the Americans’ scoring with a goal at 15:52 in the period.

Spokane’s Chase Bertholet scored his eighth goal of the season on the power play at 7:17 in the third period to provide the final margin. Catton and Tommaso De Luca each earned an assist.

The Chiefs outshot Tri-City 13-10 in the first period and 16-6 in the third. The Americans held a 14-4 shot advantage in the second period.

Spokane goaltender Cooper Michaluk made 26 saves.

Tri-City’s Tomas Suchanek stopped 31 shots.

The Americans improved to 2-1 against the Chiefs this season.