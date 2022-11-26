Spokane Valley renewing police contract with county Sheriff’s Office

Spokane Valley is sticking with Spokane County for law enforcement.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a five-year contract renewal with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office for police officers. The new contract is similar to the old one, despite numerous minor updates.

The Valley in 2023 will pay the county $27 million for law enforcement, approximately a quarter of the city’s budget.

The city expects to pay about $25 million for law enforcement in 2022.

To the casual observer, Spokane Valley seems to have its own police department.

The city’s police officers drive around in vehicles emblazoned with “Spokane Valley,” for instance. But the city’s 91 dedicated police officers fall under the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office umbrella.

Local politicians have long debated the pros and cons of forming a separate police department, given the Valley is one of Washington’s largest cities.

The five-year contract ends conjectures until 2027.