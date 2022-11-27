Family of 7 displaced by West Central house fire on Sunday morning

Spokane fire crews extinguished a house on fire in West Central that displaced a family of seven on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the reported fire at about 7 a.m. and arrived at the 2300 block of West Bridge Avenue, near Kendall Yards, within minutes, the fire department said. Firefighters discovered “heavy smoke” from the upper level of a one-and-a-half story single-family home and extinguished the fire.

Two adults and five children were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross, the fire department said.

The fire was “tactically challenging due to multiple additions and roof lines,” the department said.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The cause remains under investigation.