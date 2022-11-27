Gonzaga women host Maine Monday after game against Eastern Washington was postponed

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

For the fans, at least, there are quite a few uncertainties as the Gonzaga women prepare to take on visiting Maine in nonconference play Monday night.

It’s the first meeting between the programs, but that’s the least of the questions going into the 6 p.m. tipoff at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

It’s also the first game in more than a week for the Zags, who are coming off a thrilling win over Tennessee to claim third place in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Five days later, the Zags’ game against Eastern Washington was postponed for health reasons, though it’s unclear why. According to a news release issued Friday by GU, “due to institution health and safety protocols, both teams mutually agreed to postpone the game and look for a date to reschedule. “

Whether or not any GU players are affected is unclear; also uncertain is the status of point guard Kayleigh Truong, who suffered an ankle injury 10 days ago and saw only limited duty thereafter.

One thing for sure: Thanks to the win over Tennessee, the Zags (5-1) are a near-certain bet to be ranked in this week’s Associated Press poll.

The key player so far has been junior forward Yvonne Ejim, whose 18 points and 8.2 rebounds per game are easily tops on the team.

Ejim also came up big last week, scoring game-winning buckets against Wyoming and Tennessee.

Kaylynne Truong has picked up some of the slack in the backcourt, averaging 12.4 points and almost five assists.

Brynna Maxwell ranks 16th in the nation in 3-point shooting with a 57.1% average (16 for 28).

Maine (2-2) has won two of its last three, including a 73-57 win over Niagara on Saturday. One night earlier, they lost to unranked Kansas, 76-49.

Olivia Rockwood leads Maine in scoring at 9.7 points per game. She also leads the America East Conference with 2.7 triples per game and is shooting 37.2% from long range.

Sera Hodgson, fresh off a 22-point effort against Niagara, leads the conference and ranks seventh in the nation with a 56.5 percent mark from beyond the arc.

The Black Bears will be without leading scorer Anne Simon who an undetermined amount of time after the senior guard suffered a lower leg injury in Maine’s game against Yale.

Following the Maine game, Gonzaga hits the road for two straight games – Thursday in Texas against Stephen F. Austin and Sunday at No. 2 Stanford.