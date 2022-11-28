100 years ago in Spokane: Defense attorneys question moral character of female witness in Codd murder trial

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Beatrice Sant was “belittled and shamed” during cross-examination.

“Oh, you had a one-night-stand at the Madison Hotel, did you?” sneered one of the defense attorneys.

The judge ruled that this question and similar ones were “not proper,” but the defense attorneys still did their best to impugn her morals and her character.

Sant, 22, appeared undaunted. She admitted that she had lived with men other than her husband. But she also said, “I have never done anything I’m ashamed to admit and face.”

Most importantly, she stuck to her story – that she had been paid to give false testimony to exonerate Maurice Codd in his murder trial.

From the fire beat: The Greenacres School was destroyed in a blaze caused by defective wiring.

“Only the walls of the building were left standing,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle. “Until the school is rebuilt, classes will probably be held in Greenacres churches or in a large tent which may be put up in the event the churches are not available.”

The fire broke out at about 4 a.m., when nobody was in the building.

School officials said they hoped that the walls of one wing might be salvageable. The school had 116 students.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1895: Frank Duryea wins the first automobile race in the U.S., averaging 7 mph from Chicago to Evanston, Illinois, and back. The race was organized by the Chicago Times-Herald and comprised six cars and 55 miles.