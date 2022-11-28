3 arrested after threatening person at Moses Lake High School
Nov. 28, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:44 p.m.
From staff reports
Two minors and an 18-year-old were arrested Monday after they entered Moses Lake High School illegally, threatened to kill someone, and appeared to draw a BB gun that resembled a real pistol, the Moses Lake Police Department reported in a social media post.
Police responded to the school just before 3 p.m. The minors and the 18-year-old threatened a person at the school and the 18-year-old appeared to start drawing a gun at the person, police said. Officers were called when the victim ran to the office for help. The suspects fled but were captured and arrested by police.
The 18-year-old possessed a BB pistol below his waistband when he was captured, police said.
The two minors are on suspension from a different school and the adult is not enrolled in the high school, police said.
Video evidence and witness interviews are being gathered by investigators, police said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.