Crime/Public Safety

3 arrested after threatening person at Moses Lake High School

Nov. 28, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:44 p.m.

From staff reports

Two minors and an 18-year-old were arrested Monday after they entered Moses Lake High School illegally, threatened to kill someone, and appeared to draw a BB gun that resembled a real pistol, the Moses Lake Police Department reported in a social media post.

Police responded to the school just before 3 p.m. The minors and the 18-year-old threatened a person at the school and the 18-year-old appeared to start drawing a gun at the person, police said. Officers were called when the victim ran to the office for help. The suspects fled but were captured and arrested by police.

The 18-year-old possessed a BB pistol below his waistband when he was captured, police said.

The two minors are on suspension from a different school and the adult is not enrolled in the high school, police said.

Video evidence and witness interviews are being gathered by investigators, police said.

