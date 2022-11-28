Film Calendar

“Decision to Leave” – A detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains meets the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing. Not rated. 149 minutes. Directed by Park Chan-wook. Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $7. (208) 882-8537.

“Spirited Away” – During her family’s move to the suburbs, a sullen 10-year-old girl wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches, and spirits, and where humans are changed into beasts. Rated PG. 125 minutes. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Showing Saturday and Sunday at noon and 5 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday at 5 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

NT Live: “Jack Absolute Flies Again” – After an aerial dog fight in July of 1940, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish. Jack’s advances soon turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own, very particular, terms. Not rated. 180 minutes. Directed by Emily Burns. Sunday, noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $12. (208) 882-8537.

“Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon” – At the end of his rope, Johnny Cash stumbled into a cave and laid down in the dark. But death didn’t come calling, God did. “”Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon” is the untold story of how “The Man in Black” saw the light. Not rated. Directed by Ben Smallbone. Monday, 7 p.m. and Wednesday, 7 p.m. Magic Lantern Theater, 25 W. Main Ave. $13.50.

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” – A poor but hopeful boy seeks one of the five coveted golden tickets that will send him on a tour of Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. Rated G. 100 minutes. Directed by Mel Stuart. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. $2.50. (509) 327-1050.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Rated PG. 75 minutes. Directed by Henry Selick. Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. $7. (208) 882-8537.