First Patriot Front member sentenced for conspiracy to riot at summer Pride event

The first of 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front was sentenced in court today for criminal conspiracy to riot in connection with his role in the hate group’s plan to disrupt a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene this past summer.

Alexander Nicholai Sisenstein, 27, of Midvale, Utah, was sentenced to a two-year unsupervised probation with one day credit for time served, as well as a $500 fine, Coeur d’Alene chief criminal deputy prosecutor Wes Somerton said.

Sisenstein pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 17.

He was among a group of 30 other men who traveled to Coeur d’Alene in an effort to disrupt the North Idaho Pride Alliance’s annual Pride in the Park celebration on June 11. The group was equipped with riot gear and a smoke grenade, among other items, when they were discovered in the back of a U-Haul van a short distance from their target destination.

The group members came from across the country. Sisenstein was among six men from Utah.

The remaining members are scheduled for court appearances through February 2023.

More recently, two members of the group were arrested in Spokane after they were reportedly tagging Gonzaga University’s property with white supremacist graffiti.