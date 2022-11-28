More snow and bitter cold expected to hit the region this week after Monday’s “bonus snow”

“We’ve been walking together for 18 years, through cancer and everything,” says Jill Spunich, right as she walks with her friend Janeen Graham through their Spokane Valley neighborhood on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (KATHY PLONKA/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The Spokane area got more snow than expected from snow showers that periodically fell throughout the day on Monday.

The snow showers, described as “bonus snow” by National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Brown, were expected to leave about 1-2 inches on the ground in Spokane at least.

The snow showers were a preview of more severe weather expected the rest of the week as colder temperatures and heavy snowfall are anticipated throughout parts of the Inland Northwest, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service.

The snow showers were expected to taper off later Monday as colder temperatures take hold of the region on Tuesday.

“Tuesday morning could be quite cold, in the single digits and even negative in some places,” Brown said. “Most places will be at freezing or below, so the snow is going to stick around until the end of the week.”

Temperatures were expected to remain below freezing throughout the week with a high of 23 degrees in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday. Areas in northeast Washington were expected to get much colder with Colville expected to fall to minus-1 and Republic expected to drop to minus-5 .

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Light snow is expected to begin again late on Tuesday in Spokane and in northeast Washington. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to continue throughout Wednesday in Spokane and in the Idaho panhandle. Heavy snow is expected in northeast Washington on Wednesday.

“Wednesday is the day we expect the most impacts,” Brown said.

Drivers can expect “very difficult” travel conditions on Wednesday, including low visibility due to blowing snow, as well as travel delays, the weather service said.

“We might wake up Wednesday morning with less than an inch on the ground, but stay tuned,” Brown said. “It’s going to pick up.”

Spokane, Colville, Coeur d’Alene and Bonners Ferry were expected to get as much as 12-18 inches of total snow throughout the rest of the week, the weather service said. Sandpoint can expect to see a total between 18-24 inches. However, Brown said those totals are on the “high side.”

In general, areas north of U.S. Route 2 will have a higher probability of increased snowfall, he said. Areas farther south of Route 2, including Moses Lake and Lewiston, had a lower chance chance of increased snowfall, he said.

There likely will be a lot of variability throughout the Inland Northwest this week, Brown said.

Freezing rain or strong winds are not expected, he said.

Temperatures in the region this week are expected to be 5-15 degrees below average for this time of year, according to the weather service briefing.

The Spokane International Airport was 7.7 degrees below average for the first 27 days of November, making this the fifth coldest November in Spokane history so far, the weather service said.