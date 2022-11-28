Semitruck driver injured when struck by a car near Coeur d’Alene
Nov. 28, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:21 p.m.
A semitruck driver was injured when he was struck by a car on Interstate 90 while he was out of his truck to set up reflective triangles to warn drivers of his truck, the Idaho State Police reported in a news release.
The semitruck’s driver, a 22-year-old man from Missouri, was driving west on I-90 just around 12:30 p.m. near the western city limits of Coeur d’Alene when he lost control of his semi, ISP reported. The man exited his semi and began placing reflective warning triangles when he was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by a 27-year-old woman from Pinehurst, Idaho.
The semi driver was injured and taken by ambulance to a hospital, ISP said.
ISP did not report the names of those involved, the severity of the injuries suffered by the semi driver or the name of the hospital where the semi driver was taken.
