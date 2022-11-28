Spokane City Council to consider lowering Cedar Road speed limit from 45 to 35 mph

One of the few Spokane city streets with a 45 mph speed limit may soon become a bit slower.

The Spokane City Council is considering whether to lower the speed limit on a one-mile section of South Cedar Road between Cheney-Spokane Road and southern city limits to 35 mph.

Recent traffic revisions such as turn lanes at the intersection with Eagle Ridge Boulevard, which were built to accommodate future development on the west side of the road, are designed for 35 mph driving speeds, said Clint Harris, director of the city Streets Department.

Lowering the speed limit would eliminate one of the few 45 mph streets in Spokane city limits, he added, reflecting a change in how the street is used. The area surrounding the stretch of roadway used to be vacant farmland, but has become predominantly residential, according to a staff report.

The speed limit change likely will be discussed by the City Council for advance review during their Dec. 5 meeting and a final vote is likely on Dec. 12, Harris said.