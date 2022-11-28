Washington State volleyball earns bid to NCAA tournament, will face UNLV Thursday

From staff reports

Washington State is heading to the NCAA tournament for the 7th straight time.

The No. 25 Cougars (22-9, 14-6 Pac-12) earned a seventh-seed bid during Sunday’s selection show and will face UNLV (26-4, 17-1 Mountain West) in the first round on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The match will be played at the Jenny Craig Pavillion in San Diego – the home court of region host San Diego, which earned a second seed and opens against Northern Colorado.

The Cougars beat Northern Colorado in the first round of last year’s tournament, before being swept by fifth-seeded Baylor.

Washington State ended the regular season winning five of six matches en route to a third-place finish in the Pac-12 standings – its best since 2002.

Four other Pac-12 teams earned bids to the tournament, with first-seeded Stanford, third-seeded Oregon, sixth-seeded Southern California and eighth-seeded Washington.