Washington State volleyball earns bid to NCAA tournament, will face UNLV Thursday
Nov. 28, 2022 Updated Mon., Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:17 p.m.
Washington State is heading to the NCAA tournament for the 7th straight time.
The No. 25 Cougars (22-9, 14-6 Pac-12) earned a seventh-seed bid during Sunday’s selection show and will face UNLV (26-4, 17-1 Mountain West) in the first round on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The match will be played at the Jenny Craig Pavillion in San Diego – the home court of region host San Diego, which earned a second seed and opens against Northern Colorado.
The Cougars beat Northern Colorado in the first round of last year’s tournament, before being swept by fifth-seeded Baylor.
Washington State ended the regular season winning five of six matches en route to a third-place finish in the Pac-12 standings – its best since 2002.
Four other Pac-12 teams earned bids to the tournament, with first-seeded Stanford, third-seeded Oregon, sixth-seeded Southern California and eighth-seeded Washington.
