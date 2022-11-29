100 years ago in Spokane: Defense attorney work to impugn character of witness in perjury trial

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

There were more fireworks in the Maurice Codd subornation of perjury trial, as defense attorneys sought to impugn the character of Beatrice Sant, who had turned state’s witness.

“Mrs. Sant, did you tell Attorney Edge about your past life” asked one of the defense attorneys. “Did you tell him you were a ‘woman of the town?’ ”

“Mr. Graves, I am sure that Mr. Edge knew all about what I had done,” Sant replied. “I told Mr. Edge that I stayed at the Ridpath Hotel and told him what I was doing.”

Shortly after this exchange, the trial went into recess for a few days because defense attorney Frank H. Graves, had become ill with “a form of influenza.”

The jurors “entertained themselves by taking a walk” on their day off. They also “found much entertainment in Victrola (phonograph) music.”

From the school beat: The Spokesman-Review editorial page identified a new “evil” in Spokane’s high schools – too many social clubs.

The social side of high school, said the editors, was “getting out of balance.”

Clubs and activities were good in moderation, but “when these activities get out of bounds, demoralization follows and these helpful agencies, instead of bettering the morale of the institution, impair it.”

The editors applauded school authorities for new rules limiting club meetings and activities to two nights a week.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1877: U.S. inventor Thomas Edison demonstrates his hand-cranked phonograph for the first time.