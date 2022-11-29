Aaron Carter’s mother reveals where his ashes eventually will be scattered

Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Aaron Carter’s family plans to scatter some of his remains in Florida next year along with those of his late sister Leslie, who died in 2012 at age 25.

Carter’s mother, Jane, told TMZ, which reported that the singer had been cremated, that the family will spread his ashes in the Florida Keys next spring. The Carters also plan to save some of the ashes so that they can eventually scatter them with Jane’s ashes when she dies.

The family told the site that Carter’s fiancee, Melanie Martin, will not be part of their upcoming ceremony in the Keys.

Jane said that she misses her son and revealed that they had been texting each other only a few days before he died. She said Carter sent her a text checking in with her and asking how the family was doing in Florida.

The siblings briefly starred together in the 2006 E! reality series “House of Carters,” which also featured Carter’s twin sister, Angel.

The “I Want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party” singer was found dead in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California, home on Nov. 5. He was 34.

A source told the Los Angeles Times that investigators found evidence of medications and compressed-air canisters in the home’s main bedroom and bathroom. According to the source, who was familiar the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly, Carter had been in the bath water for some time when his body was discovered.

Days later, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Carter and deferred releasing the cause of death pending chemical tests. In a statement, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, whose relationship with his siblings has been fraught, blamed “addiction and mental illness” for the loss of his “baby brother.”

Carter, who was open about his mental health struggles, shared in 2019 that he was diagnosed with multiple-personality disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety and depression. Earlier this year, he announced that he entered rehab for a fifth time to regain custody of his 10-month-old son, Prince, who was under the court-ordered care of his fiancee’s mother. (He and Martin lost custody of their son due to domestic violence and drug-use concerns.)

In an interview with Page Six, Carter’s former manager, Taylor Helgeson, also said that “nonstop” and “relentless” cyberbullying “did a number” on the late singer, who had also been open about his huffing addiction.

Aaron Carter’s mother reveals where his ashes eventually will be scattered