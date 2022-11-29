Christian Pulisic’s first World Cup goal could be costly for United States

USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) reacts following a collision during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Nov. 29, 2022. (Tribune News Service)

By Lauren McCarthy and Andrew Das New York Times

DOHA, Qatar – Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to receive a cross from Sergiño Dest, colliding with Iran’s goalkeeper as he finished the first World Cup goal of his career to give the United States the lead – and ultimately a 1-0 victory – in a tense, must-win match against Iran.

Team officials said Pulisic was taken to the hospital for scans, but no other information on his injuries was released immediately after the game.

Pulisic stayed down on the turf after the goal, which gave the United States the lead in a victory that eventually secured its spot in the knockout stage. While he managed to return to play for the rest of the first half, Pulisic was subbed out at the break with an abdominal injury – and all eyes will be on his recovery as the United States prepares to face the Netherlands in the next round.

At 24 years old, Pulisic is the national team’s most accomplished player. With his club team, Chelsea in the Premier League, he became the first American to play in the Champions League final in 2021, when Chelsea captured the title. His semifinal goal made him the first American to score at that late stage.

To the renowned British club, however, he is regarded mostly as something nice to have. So far this season, he’s started three games for Chelsea and scored just once.

But to the U.S. national team, he’s crucial. Pulisic is considered a bright star on a young team hoping to make waves at the World Cup.

Pulisic is the creative engine of the U.S. attack. In the World Cup opener, he was credited with crafting the first goal for the U.S. In the 36th minute, Pulisic pierced through the center of the field, carrying the ball past multiple Welsh defenders and then finding Tim Weah in a run from the right, where he scored with just one touch.

Against Iran, Pulisic did not return after halftime and was replaced by Brenden Aaronson. But who will be in the lineup for the United States on Saturday against the Dutch team will be the biggest question facing the young U.S. squad.