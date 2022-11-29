Prep roundup: Lucy Lynn leads Gonzaga Prep girls over Walla Walla; Lewis and Clark boys edge Post Falls

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 67, Walla Walla 38: Lucy Lynn had 22 points with six assists and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) beat the Blue Devils (0-1) in a nonleague game. Taliah Lee added 16 points with four 3-pointers for G-Prep.

University 66, Hanford 58: Eliannah Ramirez scored 14 points, Gracie Czapla added 12 and the Titans (1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Post Falls 76, Lewis and Clark 57: Capri Sims scored 26 points and the visiting Trojans (1-0) defeated the Tigers (0-1) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Brooklyn Brenna added 16 points for Post Falls. Ruby Shaw and Brooklyn Jenson led Lewis and Clark with 10 points apiece and Kayla Vue added nine assists with six rebounds with seven points.

Central Valley 52, Kennewick 48: Autumn Agnew scored 18 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Bears (1-0) beat the Lions (0-1) in a nonleague game. Skylar Neumann added 18 points for CV.

Mt. Spokane 61, Chiawana 58: Bryten Gumke went 9 for 9 at the free throw line with 18 points and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Cougars (0-1) in a nonleague game. Sloane Gardner added 15 points for Mt. Spokane.

Ferris 51, Shadle Park 37: Kayla Jones scored 12 points, Emmelia Wevers added 10 and the Saxons (1-0) beat the Highlanders (0-1) in a nonleague game. Tameria Thompson paced Shadle with 16 points.

Timberlake 75, West Valley 39: Payton Young scored 16 points, Dianna Nelson added 14 and the Tigers (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game. Chloe DeHaro led West Valley with 33 points and three 3-pointers.

Colfax 57, Lakeside 49: Brynn McGaughy went 10 for 17 from the field with 27 points and Bulldogs (1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game. Macy Cummings led Lakeside with 13 points.

Liberty 50, Kettle Falls 38: Grace Grumbley scored 10 points and the visiting Lancers (1-0, 1-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Ryenna Pfeffer led KF with 14 points.

Deer Park 60, Connell 13: Darian Herring scored 19 points with nine steals, Kaitlyn Scott added eight assists and the visiting Stags (1-0) defeated the Eagles (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Northport 44, Tekoa-Rosalia 33: Olivia Stark scored 17 points with nine rebounds and five assists and the Mustangs (1-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (0-1) in a nonleague game. Belle Stark had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Northport.

St. Maries 52, Wallace 46: Taci Watkins scored 17 points, Berkli McGreal added 10 and the Lumberjacks (2-1) beat the Miners (1-3) in a nonleague game. Britany Phillips scored 22 points and sister Kylee had 15 for Wallace.

Lakeside (ID) 57, Clark Fork 17: Arianna Havier-Gorr scored 20 points and the Knights (2-1) topped the Wampus Cats (0-3) in a nonleague game

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 64, Chiawana 57: The Wildcats (1-0) beat the Riverhawks (0-1) in a nonleague season opener for both teams. Details were unavailable.

Kennewick 74, Central Valley 41: Jonah Gebers scored 28 points and the Lions (1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-1) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Hunter Bernhart led CV with 11 points.

Lewis and Clark 48, Post Falls 47: Brett Zimmerman hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute to play and the Tigers (1-0) edged the Trojans (0-1) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Luke Marshall and Parker Pincock led LC with 12 points apiece. Asher Bowie paced PF with 13 points.

Liberty 66, Kettle Falls 51: Lincoln Foland scored 24 points and the visiting Lancers (1-0, 1-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Zane Edwards scored a game-high 36 points for Kettle Falls.

Tekoa-Rosalia 73, Columbia (Hunters) 39: Isaac Bone had 19 points with 10 assists, seven rebounds and six steals and the visiting Timberwolves (1-0) beat the Lions (0-1) in a nonleague game. Morgun Martin added 18 points with seven boards for Tekoa.