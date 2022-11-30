Bucket-list trips for tea lovers

By Lynn O’Rourke Hayes FamilyTravel.com

Tap into the tasty tradition of tea.

Here are five special places to consider during the holidays and beyond:

Laura’s Tea Room

Ridgeway, South Carolina

Young people will have fun choosing a merry hat to wear while sipping specially brewed teas and relaxing with friends and family in a vintage-hued environment. Guests, ages 12 and older, enjoy high tea, which includes three to four courses that change with the seasons as well as scones with Devonshire cream and lemon curd. Throughout the year, special tea service is offered for younger children. During the holidays, the three-story tea room is festively decorated and food items take on the shapes of the season. Take time to admire the work provided by local artists in this charming small town. Reservations required, www.LaurasTeaRoom.com.

The St. Regis Houston

Houston

Visit this Texas hotel and be a part of the Teddy Bear Tea tradition. Guests are invited to bring a teddy bear that will be donated to the Houston Area Women’s Center, an organization dedicated to helping women and families seeking refuge from domestic violence. During the tea service, children will also enjoy cookie decorating, face painting and other seasonal fun. Check the website for specific dates and reservations, www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/houxr-the-st-regis-houston/dining/.

Alice’s Tea Cup

New York

One family’s affection for sharing stories over a steaming cup of fragrant, fresh tea spawned these neighborhood refuges for tea lovers. Children of all ages are happily perplexed by the nearly overwhelming list of specialty teas as well as temptations like fresh-baked blueberry, raspberry and pumpkin scones; clotted cream and other mouthwatering creations during the holiday season. Stop by for breakfast, lunch or tea anytime and steep yourself in an eclectic ambiance, where comfortable antiques, sparkly fairy wings and hints of Alice’s Wonderland provide a whimsical haven throughout the year. In Brooklyn, Alice’s Tea Cup To Go, Bakery & Cafe, also serves coffee and is a “fast” version of the original Alice concept. Pick up a copy of the restaurant’s cook book to create your own magic at home. For more, www.AlicesTeaCup.com.

The Brown Palace Hotel

Denver

For more than three decades, families have gathered in the venerable hotel’s atrium to celebrate the holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and each other’s company. Sip specially brewed teas amid a bit of western history, as harp or piano music provides a peaceful backdrop. Relish well-crafted tea sandwiches, pastries, scones and Devonshire cream imported directly from England. From now through Jan. 22, 2023, experience the hotel’s iconic holiday tea service amid holiday decor and with specially curated teas and culinary treats. Reservations recommended, www.BrownPalace.com.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour

Miami Beach, Florida

Take a break from the sun and sand to enjoy the elegant, holiday-themed afternoon tea service with the family throughout December at this oceanfront resort. For more casual fun, take advantage of an ice cream cart and winter-themed milkshakes, holiday-inspired family games, Christmas cookie making kits and holiday themed postcards the kids can make themselves.