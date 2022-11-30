The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Snow 32° Snow
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

Canvassing board certifies Spokane County general election results

Bob McCaslin, a 4th Legislative District lawmaker who ran unsuccessfully for county auditor this fall, listens Tuesday during a Spokane County Canvassing Board meeting to certify the results of the November election. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
Bob McCaslin, a 4th Legislative District lawmaker who ran unsuccessfully for county auditor this fall, listens Tuesday during a Spokane County Canvassing Board meeting to certify the results of the November election. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039

With little fanfare and a dozen onlookers, the Spokane County Canvassing Board on Tuesday certified the results of the 2022 general election.

While Nov. 8 was the last day for voters to cast their ballots, elections don’t officially end until certification.

Certification is the responsibility of the canvassing board, a three-member group made up of designees from the Spokane County Commission, auditor’s office and prosecutor’s office.

Traditionally, canvassing board meetings are bland, quiet affairs. Tuesday’s gathering was more contentious and well attended than usual.

Multiple members of the Spokane County Republican Party attended the meeting and asked the canvassing board members not to certify the election results.

Matt Hawkins, the county Republican Party’s state committeeman, requested a re-vote or hand recount of the Spokane County auditor’s race. Incumbent Democrat Vicky Dalton won that race with 50.3% of the vote to Republican challenger Bob McCaslin’s 49.7%.

Hawkins also asked for a “comprehensive systems audit” of the county’s elections processes, a request he has made multiple times since this summer. The state committeeman has said the audit is needed to restore faith in elections. Hawkins has said he believes the county’s elections are susceptible to outside manipulation, although he acknowledges he has no evidence of fraud.

More than 220,000 people voted in this year’s general election, for a final turnout rate of 62%.

A total of 2,443 ballots were rejected, mainly because they were submitted too late, had mismatched signatures or their envelopes were unsigned.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Spokane