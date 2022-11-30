Calling all carvers: Christmas Bureau makes its own wish for more wooden toy trucks this year
Wed., Nov. 30, 2022
It’s been a tradition for several years that a handful of local woodworkers, mostly retired, spend time in their basements, garages and shops creating small wooden trucks and cars that are given out to families at the Christmas Bureau while supplies last.
Some are of a simple design, while others are more elaborate. Some creators paint their cars and trucks, while others leave the carved wood bare so that the child who receives it can decorate it how they like.
Volunteer Janet “Pinki” Culbertson has been overseeing the truck-making effort for years. She started efforts to revive the program several years ago when some former volunteers stopped, and interest has steadily grown
.
Culbertson hasn’t heard from many of her regular toy makers this year.
“Usually, they’ve contacted me by now,” she said. “I’m a little worried. Unless by this time they just know where to go.”
Anyone who has made trucks can drop them off at Catholic Charities, 12 E. Fifth Ave., or at the building just inside the front gates of the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. Volunteers are on-site at the fairgrounds setting up starting Monday, and the bureau opens to the public 10 a.m. Dec. 8.
The toy truck program brings together children who appreciate a classic toy and retirees who have a little time on their hands.
“I get more calls from wives than I do their husbands,” she said. “It gets them back in the woodshop and gives them something to do.”
Donations
New donations of $5,035 have arrived to help bump the year-to-date total to $72,572.18, headed toward this year’s goal of $600,000 to pay for grocery store vouchers and gifts for families in need.
Leslie Michler, of Spokane, gave $500, as did Robert Weigand of Spokane. Thomas Schemmel, of Spokane, donated $500. Stephen Scott contributed $400 via PayPal.
Kathy Eaton, of Spokane, donated $250. Bill Molsberry sent $200 via PayPal, as did Valerie Adams. Tracy Lyden donated $200 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for all the years you helped our family! God bless you!”
Bernadette Brown donated $250 via PayPal “in honor of Kathy and Charlie Watson, always helping those who can never repay them. With gratitude, Bernie and Norm Brown.” Tim Devlin gave $250 via PayPal.
Paul Schmidt contributed $150 via PayPal. An anonymous donor contributed $150 via PayPal.
Donna Stovall, Jennifer Miller, Kristin Richardson, Lynda Martin, Ronald Ortiz, Terryl Martin, Beverly Giff and Shirley Dicus each gave $100 via PayPal. Scott and Barbara McArthur, of Spokane, gave $100. Bridget Carstens, of Spokane, contributed $100.
Dan Simonson donated $100 “in memory of Kent and Dorothy, and Don and Shirlee Simonson.”
An anonymous donor gave $80 via PayPal.
Earline Carlone, of Liberty Lake, sent $50. Theresa Schimmels gave $50 via PayPal “in memory of my parents, Gary and Myrna Schimmels, to keep the tradition of their giving going forward.” Kevin Stark sent $50 via PayPal, as did Kerr Castle International Corp. and Linzi Cody.
Lawrence Smith, of Spokane, donated $30. Nancie Hoover sent $25 via PayPal.
