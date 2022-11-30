CSI holds candlelight vigil after ‘evil’ killings of University of Idaho students

By Lorien Nettleton (Twin Falls) Times-News

TWIN FALLS – After four students at the University of Idaho were found slain in Moscow earlier this month, the College of Southern Idaho wanted to do something to show support.

Hundreds of CSI students and staff gathered with community members on Tuesday to light candles and hold a moment of silence for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were attacked and killed while they were sleeping Nov. 13 in a Moscow house.

“Don’t talk about these people as four random individuals,” CSI President Dean Fisher said as he addressed the crowd. “It was Ethan, it was Kaylee, it was Madison, it was Xana … Lives full of potential ahead of them, and their lives were tragically cut short.”

He added, “I didn’t know these people, but nonetheless their lives were important, and their lives were taken in a very evil way.”

Fisher also encouraged the crowd to take action: “Let’s make sure that we offset all of that evil in the world by daily dedicating ourselves to do good things in the world.”

CSI student organizer Aurora Ortiz said the campus community wanted to show solidarity with its UI friends.

“I thought it was a good idea to do something like this, we could show our support for the Vandal community,” she said.

Since the murders, Ortiz said she and others on campus have become more aware of their surroundings.

“We feel the sense that we have to stay vigilant, especially because it’s getting dark earlier,” she said. “I think a lot of us have to think about our safety on campus.”