Live Updates: Winter storm hits Inland Northwest

9:12 a.m.

The skating ribbon and SkyRide at Riverfront Park are closed today due to the snow storm.

Due to the heavy snowfall, the Numerica Skate Ribbon & SkyRide will be closed today. The Looff Carrousel will be open from 12-4pm. Our team is working hard to clear pathways to ensure the park has proper accessibility! pic.twitter.com/jBzZkxXjIs — Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) November 30, 2022

8:31 a.m.

Road crews are making progress around the region, however don’t be this guy.

Please don’t be this person. I can’t stress enough how dangerous this is. One slip in these conditions and you could end up bouncing between the plow and median. Give our plows space and avoid passing them. We’ve already had one plow hit this morning, we don’t need another. pic.twitter.com/RP2qSO0jGT — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2022

7:45 a.m.

City crews in #SpokaneValley have been treating main arterials and intersections, and are focused this morning on keeping key arterials clear and plowing hillside roads. If you have to travel this morning, please take it slow and allow for extra time. — City of Spokane Valley (@CityofSV) November 30, 2022

7:33 a.m.

WSP reports several collisions, slide offs this morning. Expect number of collisions to rise as more people head out on the roads for their morning commutes.

The snow is here! ❄️☃️ So far this morning several non injury collisions and disabled vehicles. No blockages. Some snow drifts in Whitman Co. and west Spokane Co. Watch exit ramps and shoulders for deep snow and be safe during commute! RS #SnowDay #safedriving — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) November 30, 2022

7:18 a.m.

Underscoring earlier reports from WSDOT about conditions along I-90 outside of Spokane facing drifting snow.

We do have a jackknifed semi

just before- Exit 270- outside Cheney. No blockage to report. Crews have been called into help— @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/zGjnnNU3aI — Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) November 30, 2022

SRTMC is reporting multiple collisions along westbound I-90 near the US 2 exit at the top of Sunset Hill. Check out current road conditions and live traffic feeds on the SRTMC website here.

6:54 a.m.

WSDOT reporting drifting snow along Interstate 90 outside of Spokane.

We’ve got some serious blowing and drifting snow on I-90 west of Spokane. Many areas look bare but snow is blowing across the roadway. Please use caution, drive for conditions and give our crews plenty of space. pic.twitter.com/aKV7C7XtVb — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2022

6:28 p.m.

WSDOT, Spokane road crews up early this morning. Remember to give them ample following distance if you see them on the road.

Reinforcements have arrived! Additional crews are loading trucks and headed out. Can’t stress this enough - give our crews plenty of space on the roads! pic.twitter.com/rC9v2UE69C — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2022

Plows are out clearing main arterials and hills and will continue on those routes while snow falls heavily. If you have to go out, drive slow and give plows plenty of space. #SpokaneStreets — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) November 30, 2022

5:46 a.m.

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed eastbound. Chains required westbound.

I-90 is closed eastbound at North Bend (MP 34) due to collisions. Chains required westbound. pic.twitter.com/SFW9Zk7bZ1 — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 30, 2022

Spokane Public Schools, Central Valley, Mead among districts that cancelled classes Wednesday Several schools and universities announced closures as a result of the storm that brought several inches of snow to the Inland Northwest overnight.

5:30 a.m.

Spokane Public Schools, ahead of planned announcement at 6 a.m., announces school closure. “Heavy snow is expected to continue impacting road conditions, visibility & walking routes. For safety of students & staff, SPS will close schools today, Nov. 30, including all scheduled events & afterschool activities.”

Moments earlier, Central Valley School District announced closure “[d]ue to expected snowfall, wind & drifting.”

5:13 a.m.

“All classes and non-essential services on the WSU Spokane campus will be suspended today, November 30, due to inclement weather. Operations are presumed to return to normal on December 1, unless communicated to the WSU Spokane community.”

Now that’s shreddin’ the pow! Our viaduct crews just made a pass through downtown Spokane on I-90 WB. Turning around now to head EB. Watch for us and please avoid passing. It’s safest behind the plow! pic.twitter.com/Bj6AU5mKSV — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2022

Wednesday 5:04 a.m.

Lind Ritzville Schools operating on a two-hour late start schedule.

Tuesday 10:30 p.m.

“In light of the latest weather reports predicting the timing of the storm, Eastern Washington University will suspend operations, our formal name for closure, on Wednesday, Nov. 30. We want to give students, faculty and staff as much advance notice as possible to eliminate issues in the morning.” ~Dave Meany, EWU Media Relations

Tuesday 8 p.m.

East Valley School District announces 90-minute late start for Wednesday but will reassess the situation in the morning.

Through the National Weather Service, we have been monitoring the incoming storm for the past couple of days. I am opting to send you this message this evening as we would like for you to be able to make plans accordingly. Local snowfall is expected to begin this evening and throughout the day tomorrow (Wed) with an accumulation that varies between 8 and 12 or more inches. Though concerned about the morning commute, we are more worried about what may come during the day tomorrow. If the experts are correct, we will wake up to a lot of snow with much more to come. With the information that we have at this time, we have determined that we need to make the call for a 90-minute delay tomorrow (Wednesday, Nov 30). We will go about our normal assessment of roads and routes early tomorrow morning to determine if having school is possible.

…

AM Preschool is canceled, All day preschool will start 90 minutes late and PM preschool will be on the normal schedule for tomorrow.

Tuesday 5:59 p.m.

Inland Power announces offices will be closed and staff will be working from home.

Due to inclement weather, Inland Power’s Office will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 30. All staff will be working from home. Reach us at (509) 747-7151. Should an outage occur, please report through your SmartHub account of call 877-668-8243. Thank you and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Ce1qOsDcKT — Inland Power (@InlandPower) November 30, 2022

Tuesday 5:50 p.m.

The Coeur d’Alene School District announced in an email to parents that schools would be closed Wednesday.

“After reviewing the latest winter storm warning from the National Weather Service, and consulting with our Transportation and Maintenance teams, Superintendent Shon Hocker has decided it’s best to cancel school tomorrow (Wednesday) due to the sustained heavy snowfall expected tonight and especially tomorrow throughout the day. All students will be excused for the day, and all after-school activities are canceled.

Making this call the night before is not our standard practice, but the timing of this storm raises unique safety concerns with transportation for both morning and afternoon commute times. Forecasts indicate we may see as much as 10 inches of snow tomorrow. Our primary concern is the afternoon commute home for buses, student and family drivers, and students who walk.”

Additionally, the Community Colleges of Spokane preemptively closed down campuses on Wednesday.

Tuesday 5:18 p.m.

Spokane Public Schools announces it will wait until Wednesday morning to announce whether or not schools would be closed.

Spokane Public Schools says they’ll inform parents by 6 a.m. tomorrow whether there will be a school delay/cancellation on Wednesday due to the impending snow storm. — Kip Hill (@kiphillreporter) November 30, 2022

Tuesday 3:30 p.m.

Spokane International Airport issues alert to warn travelers of possible impacts to flights due to the incoming storm.

1/5 A significant winter storm has been forecast to impact the Spokane area over the next couple of days that could impact flight operations at Spokane International Airport. Here are recommendations to follow to make for the best possible outcome to travel during this time. pic.twitter.com/Z9vuvELpPJ — Spokane International Airport (GEG) (@iflyspokane) November 29, 2022

Tuesday 2:49 p.m.

National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday through Friday.

Let’s break down the snow totals. Round 1 arrives tonight thru Wednesday with steady moderate to heavy snow. Round 2 spans from Wednesday night thru Friday with localized snow showers. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/64XhU6LYba — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 29, 2022

City of Spokane Residential Snow Plow Updates and Neighborhood Routes

Click here to see the City of Spokane’s snow plow route map, which indicates areas where they are currently plowing.

You can also see the city’s Neighborhood Routes map below.