Overnight snow makes for slow morning commute in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene

From staff reports

Several inches of snow fell on the Inland Northwest overnight, closing schools and making for treacherous morning commutes.

The National Weather Service measured 5.7 inches of snow at its office on the West Plains at 6 a.m., said Joey Clevenger, weather service meteorologist. The snow started around 2 a.m. and is expected to continue falling through mid-morning, he said. The temperature is expected to rise to about 32 degrees in Spokane Wednesday.

“If you have to travel, take it slow,” he said.

There were no major changes to the weather service’s Wednesday morning winter weather briefing from the previous day. Moderate to heavy snow is expected through Wednesday afternoon.

Road conditions

Interstate 90 is covered with snow as are most street in the Spokane area, according to state Department of Transportation cameras.

Collisions were reported at the interchange of U.S. Route 2 and I-90, at the top of Sunset Hill, Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Ryan Senger said. There was also a jack-knifed semi-truck at the Cheney exit that was not blocking traffic. Snow drifts were starting to affect some commuters west of Cheney, but overall the number of accidents weren’t “too bad,” Senger said.

“If you don’t have to go out don’t,” he said. “If you do absolutely have to go somewhere, your commute could take twice as long with roadway conditions.”

Snow also fell Wednesday morning on the West Side and in the Cascades. Snoqualmie Pass was closed eastbound as of 5:45 a.m. at North Bend. Chains are required for westbound travel across the pass.

This report will be updated.