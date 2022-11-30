Police suspect 18-year-old driver was under the influence after crash that tore vehicle in half on 29th Ave.

Police officers are investigating the driver of a vehicle that was torn in half last Friday during a high-speed crash near the corner of 29th Avenue and Southeast Boulevard for potential DUI, according to new details about the crash released in search warrant documents.

The 18-year-old driver was traveling east on 29th Avenue at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 25 in a white Acura Integra when a Spokane police officer clocked the vehicle going 67 mph in a 30 mph zone. The driver continued to speed down 29th Avenue through the intersection with Southeast Boulevard, but lost control of the vehicle – after police began their pursuit – and crashed into a shopping center sign.

The front of the car, including the steering wheel, ripped apart from the rest of the car on impact and came to a rest near the sign. The back of the car continued into the parking lot of the nearby Rosauers store.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car and landed in the driveway entrance of a shopping center parking lot where the pursuing officer located him. His shoes had been thrown off in the crash and landed in the debris field.

The driver was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. He admitted to driving the vehicle, the search warrant document said.

One officer said that the driver didn’t remember what happened and kept asking him questions, the search warrant document said. However, it wasn’t clear if this was due to drugs or a head injury, the documents said.

The driver told police he regularly smokes marijuana, but said he did not that day. Police requested a blood sample to test for drugs.

Police said there is probable cause to charge the driver with attempting to elude and DUI. Charges had not been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.