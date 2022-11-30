Snow postpones most athletic events in region

The snowstorm that dumped upward of a foot of snow on Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Wednesday, closing schools and businesses for the day, put a damper on winter sports as well, prompting cancellations and postponements across the region.

Eastern Washington men’s basketball game against Northwest University was postponed due to hazardous road conditions and Snoqualmie pass being closed. Eastern and Northwest were scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Reese Court.

No makeup date was announced.

EWU hosts North Dakota State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Most of the Greater Spokane League tipped off in high school basketball season openers on Tuesday, missing the storm.

The Ferris boys home game against Moses Lake for Wednesday was canceled, and Pullman’s home doubleheader against Colville was postponed until Jan. 4.

A host of small school games was also put off due to the hazardous conditions.

Updated high school schedules can be found at spokesman.com/high-school-sports/.