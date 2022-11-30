Snow postpones most athletic events in region
Nov. 30, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:37 p.m.
The snowstorm that dumped upward of a foot of snow on Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Wednesday, closing schools and businesses for the day, put a damper on winter sports as well, prompting cancellations and postponements across the region.
Eastern Washington men’s basketball game against Northwest University was postponed due to hazardous road conditions and Snoqualmie pass being closed. Eastern and Northwest were scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Reese Court.
No makeup date was announced.
EWU hosts North Dakota State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Most of the Greater Spokane League tipped off in high school basketball season openers on Tuesday, missing the storm.
The Ferris boys home game against Moses Lake for Wednesday was canceled, and Pullman’s home doubleheader against Colville was postponed until Jan. 4.
A host of small school games was also put off due to the hazardous conditions.
Updated high school schedules can be found at spokesman.com/high-school-sports/.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.