Spokane Public Schools, Central Valley, Mead among districts that cancelled classes Wednesday
Nov. 30, 2022 Updated Wed., Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:48 a.m.
Several schools and universities announced closures as a result of the storm that brought several inches of snow to the Inland Northwest overnight.
In Spokane County, Spokane Public Schools, Cheney Public Schools and the Central Valley, Deer Park, East Valley, Freeman, Liberty, Mead, Medical Lake, Newport, Nine Mile Falls, Reardan-Edwall Riverside and West Valley school districts are closed Wednesday.
Eastern Washington University, Washington State University-Spokane and the Community Colleges of Spokane also cancelled classes. Whitworth University announced that in-person day classes are cancelled and that a decision about night classes will be made by 3 p.m. Gonzaga University announced that in-person classes will shift to online.
In Kootenai County, Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the Kellogg, Kootenai, Lakeland, Plummer-Worley and Post Falls school districts are closed Wednesday. North Idaho College and University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene Harbor Center also cancelled classes.
School closures and delays outside Spokane and Kootenai counties is available at KHQ.
This report will be updated.
