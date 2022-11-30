Washington State football notebook: Offensive coordinator Eric Morris reportedly one of two candidates for Texas State head-coaching job

PULLMAN – Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is one of two candidates to fill Texas State’s vacant head coaching position, according to a report from Keff Ciardello of the Austin (Texas) Statesman.

Ciardello tweeted Wednesday that Morris and Sam Houston State coach KC Keeler are up for the job. Texas State interviewed both over Zoom on Tuesday and in-person interviews will be conducted later this week, with a decision expected to be made this weekend, per the report.

A native of Littlefield, Texas, Morris played receiver at Texas Tech and spent 11 years coaching in his home state. He served as the offensive coordinator at his alma mater from 2013 to ’17, then guided the FCS program at Incarnate Word during his four-year stay in San Antonio (2018-21). Headlined by one of the nation’s most prolific passing offenses, UIW posted its best season in program history in 2021, recording 10 wins and advancing to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Morris accepted the OC job at WSU this offseason and installed a balanced version of the Air Raid offense. UIW quarterback Cameron Ward tagged along to Pullman.

The Cougars’ offense experienced mixed results in its first season with Morris at the helm. WSU (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) finished the regular season eighth in the conference in scoring offense (27.3 points per game), ninth in total offense (370.5 yards per game), seventh in passing offense (254.9 ypg) and ninth in rushing offense (115.6 ypg).

According to Ciardello’s report, Texas State was also considering UIW coach GJ Kinne, who took over for Morris and led the Cardinals to another 10-win season this year. But Kinne is reportedly the favorite to accept the head coaching job at Tulsa.

Stone selected as player-analyst for Pac-12 title game

Known for his exuberant personality and talkative nature, WSU edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. will join the Pac-12 Network’s TV crew and provide analysis during the conference’s championship game between USC and Utah at 5 p.m. Friday.

“We’re all about unique opportunities for you guys here at Washington State,” coach Jake Dickert said earlier this week during a meeting after practice, which was captured by WSU’s social media team. “This is the first time ever in the Pac-12 championship game that they’re gonna have a player-analyst, somebody in the pregame shows, someone with real experience.”

A WSU captain, Stone captured a first-team all-conference nod last season, but his production dipped this year. Stone finished the regular season with 31 tackles and four stops in the backfield, including two sacks.