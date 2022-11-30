Yelm coach reportedly assaulted by Bellevue fan at state playoff football game, police say

By Jon Manley (Tacoma) News Tribune

An assistant football coach from Yelm High School was assaulted after a state tournament playoff game Saturday against Bellevue High School at Art Crate Field in Spanaway.

Yelm won a close game against Bellevue in the playoffs semifinal round. As the Yelm assistant coach was walking off the field after the game, he was punched in the back of the head and knocked to the ground, according to a report from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Once on the ground, he curled up into the fetal position and was kicked repeatedly by multiple people.

“Apparently Yelm won a close game, I’m guessing that’s all it took for this guy to be upset,” said Sgt. Darren Moss, sheriff’s spokesperson.

A witness took a photo of the primary suspect. He was wearing Bellevue apparel and is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 20. The coach did not go to the hospital and did not sustain any major injuries.

The case isn’t being actively investigated due to a lack of department resources, Moss said.

“If we get more information from the public that we can act on, we would be able to act on it again,” Moss said. “If anyone has any info about the assault, we’d encourage them to come forward.”

Yelm defeated Bellevue, 28-27, to advance to the school’s first state championship game.