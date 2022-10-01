American Life in Poetry: ‘Easter Shoes’
Sat., Oct. 1, 2022
By Kwame Dawes
There is, of course, no hidden chapter in the “Good Book” that explores sandaled Jesus’ fashion rules, but Cornelius Eady in “Easter Shoes” is being funny and deadly serious. The poem takes him back to childhood, to the pains of conformity and the forced obedience of being “dressed”, “encased” and “pinched” into decency. “Easter Shoes” celebrates the petulant act of creative rebellion that he achieves by scuffing the impractical shoes while maintaining the “mirage” of obedience.
Easter Shoes
In a hidden chapter of the Good Book,
Is there a verse that explains
Why Jesus cares for fashion,
Why my feet must be encased
And pinched? When you’re a kid,
It’s how someone else dresses you;
You won’t grow into these black, shiny
patents, as much as your mother
Wants it. On the way to Sunday School,
You are a mirage, like the new store shine
You scuff, as you obey.
Poem copyright Cornelius Eady, “Easter Shoes” from Prairie Schooner Winter, 2019. American Life in Poetry is made possible by the Poetry Foundation and the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. oem reprinted by permission of the author and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2022 by The Poetry Foundation. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.
