In the Garden: Another challenging growing season offered lots of lesson

By Susan Mulvihill For The Spokesman-Review

There were plenty of lessons to be learned during this year’s growing season. I thought 2021 was challenging, what with the drought, excessively high temperatures and wildfire smoke. Surely 2022 couldn’t be any worse, right?

The start of this season brought us a lot of rain and cold temperatures that lingered for far too long. Cool-season vegetable crops didn’t mind but warm-season crops took issue with those conditions.

Even though I waited until nearly June 1 to plant my tomato seedlings, they struggled for months. We ended up with a small harvest by the end of the season that paled in comparison to our usual haul.

In past years, I’ve covered the soil in each tomato bed with red plastic mulch to prewarm the soil. This year, I stopped using it because I don’t like advocating the use of more plastic in our daily lives. It turns out I picked the wrong spring to take a stand and am seriously considering prewarming the soil next year with my leftover plastic.

Last year, my Musica pole beans struggled mightily and produced poorly. After researching more heat-tolerant varieties, I grew Fortex and Rattlesnake beans. While the latter did fairly well, the Fortex was very prolific. I’ll definitely grow that one again in 2023.

I’m going to skip growing leeks next year. They’ve always been amazingly vigorous but this year, they bolted to seed and their normally tender stems were thick and woody.

This was definitely a good year to mulch around everything we grew. Mulch helps the soil retain moisture and, as a bonus, it makes it more difficult for weed seeds to germinate. From here on out, we gardeners really need to focus on water conservation and mulching is a great way to make a difference in the amount of watering we need to do.

I learned that normally heat-intolerant lettuce plantings will grow a lot longer if you cover their bed with a 30 to 50 percent shade cloth. We enjoyed salad greens through the month of August, which is amazing.

Unfortunately, I also discovered that potato plants don’t like shade cloth at all. When the forecast showed temperatures climbing into the low 100s, Bill and I suspended shade cloth over two of our tomato beds and draped it over five of the cloth grow bags that contained half of our potato crop. The foliage in those bags completely died back, while the potato plants in the other five bags remained lush and green.

It’s embarrassing to admit this but one of my goofs was to plant too many winter squash and pumpkin seedlings into the two raised beds I’d set aside for them. Next year, I’ll try to have some restraint when planting the seeds.

I mentioned two weeks ago that I’m starting to get into succession planting techniques. They involve careful planning so one can take advantage of extra space around certain crops that take time to grow and being ready to plant a new crop as soon as one finishes. I’m trying to come up with a record-keeping system that will enable me to do that.

What is one last takeaway from the 2022 growing season? Two zucchini plants were plenty.

This is my final column for the 2022 garden season. You can follow my blog on Susansinthegarden.com, or read my daily posts on Facebook and Instagram (Susansinthegarden), so please drop by for a visit.

Susan Mulvihill is author of “The Vegetable Garden Problem Solver Handbook” and “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” She can be reached at Susan@SusansintheGarden.com. Watch this week’s video at youtube.com/susansinthegarden.