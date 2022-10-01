On the Air
Oct. 1, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:22 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix ESPN
11 a.m.: NHRA: Midwest Nationals FS1
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: YellaWood 500 NBC
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Toronto MLB
1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta ESPN
Basketball, NBA preseason
10 a.m.: Charlotte vs. Boston NBATV
3 p.m.: Utah vs. Toronto NBATV
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: Minnesota vs. New Orleans in London NFL
10 a.m.: Buffalo at Baltimore CBS
10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Denver at Las Vegas CBS
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay NBC
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
Golf, women’s
10 a.m.: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago NHL
Soccer, men’s
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. Aston Villa USA
Noon: MLS: Portland at Los Angeles FC ABC
2 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
Football, college
8 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Florida 700-AM
Football, NFL
6 a.m.: Minnesota vs. New Orleans in London 92.5-FM
8 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay 92.5-FM
