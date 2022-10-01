The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Oct. 1, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:22 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix ESPN

11 a.m.: NHRA: Midwest Nationals FS1

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: YellaWood 500 NBC

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees or Boston at Toronto MLB

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Atlanta ESPN

Basketball, NBA preseason

10 a.m.: Charlotte vs. Boston NBATV

3 p.m.: Utah vs. Toronto NBATV

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: Minnesota vs. New Orleans in London NFL

10 a.m.: Buffalo at Baltimore CBS

10 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Denver at Las Vegas CBS

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay NBC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL preseason

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago NHL

Soccer, men’s

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United vs. Aston Villa USA

Noon: MLS: Portland at Los Angeles FC ABC

2 p.m.: MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

Football, college

8 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Florida 700-AM

Football, NFL

6 a.m.: Minnesota vs. New Orleans in London 92.5-FM

8 a.m.: Seattle at Detroit 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay 92.5-FM

All events subject to change

