Streets blocked, tear gas deployed as protests tie Iran in knots

By German Press Agency

TEHRAN, Iran – Streets were blocked and people chanted against the system on Saturday as protests against the Iranian government sparked by the death of a woman detained for violating Islamic dress codes persisted throughout the country.

Witnesses reported that thousands of demonstrators blocked multiple key streets in Tehran while shouting anti-government slogans.

In some cases, women removed their headscarves, calling out “Freedom, freedom” while doing so.

There were also reports of clashes with police in the Iranian capital. Police reportedly deployed tear gas.

The protests have left the city’s traffic snarled, but many drivers also seemed disposed to show solidarity with the demonstrators. Many honked their horns in an attempt to show support.

Saturday’s events follow major demonstrations on Friday in the south-eastern city of Zahedan, in which 19 people died, including three members of the Revolutionary Guard. Another 20 were reported injured.

Fears are growing that the clashes could become yet more violent, with both sides seemingly prepared to engage in violence.

The protests were sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was detained by the country’s morality police because her headscarf was not fitted properly and her hair could be seen, a violation of the country’s dress code for women.

The demonstrators say she died due to police violence, a charge authorities deny. The country has been experiencing massive protests ever since her death.