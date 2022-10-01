The U.S. Postal Service holds massive hiring event to fill 2,000 positions in Washington

The U.S. Postal Service is looking to recruit more than 2,000 workers in Washington as part of a massive hiring event to fill vacant positions before the holiday season.

The post office held job fairs Thursday and Friday at 103 post offices in the state, including four in the Spokane area.

“I think since COVID, we’ve had a shortage of workers across the country,” said Alexis Delgado, human resources manager for the postal service in Washington. “It’s not just postal workers, but it has affected us as well.”

She noted that even without problems caused by the pandemic, there would be a need to hire.

“We have a lot of people who are retiring that we have to replenish,” she said.

Mail carriers, maintenance mechanics, mail processing clerks and drivers are among the many available post office positions.

“We’re just looking for people who are interested in a career,” Delgado said. “We are a public service company. Our city and rural carriers are a vital connection to a lot of people in every community. And we’re coming into peak season and are hiring for Christmas.”

The postal service did not specify how many positions it hopes to fill in Spokane.

The available postal positions offer starting pay from $18.92 to $21.19 an hour and could lead to long-term careers with the service, according to the agency.

Delgado did not have an estimate of how many people attended job fairs in Spokane as of Friday morning, but expected a decent turnout, she said.

Applicants must be 18 years old and a Washington resident for more than five years. Carriers must have a clean driving record and be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment.

Many applicants are drawn to the federal health and retirement benefits that the post office offers, Delgado said.

Spokane resident Julie Shepard attended the job fair held at the Shadle-Garland post office on Friday. Shepard heard about the job fair from friends, she said.

“I know they have great benefits, and I know of a few people who work for USPS,” she said. “I’m retired but under 65, so benefits are a big deal and I’d like some extra cash.”

Shepard said she was undecided about the type of job she would like to obtain at the postal service and is mostly attending the job fair to gain more information about the positions available.

“I just want to see what is out there and I’m thinking about going back to work,” she said.

Delgado said the postal service offers long-term job stability and many workers have remained employed with the agency for decades.

“There’s something to be said about the stability of a job that is going to be around for a while,” she said. “And I don’t see the post office ever going away.”

Those interested in a post office career can apply at: about.usps.com/careers.