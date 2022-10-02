NFL Locals: Carolina Panthers’ Frankie Luvu scores pick six against Cardinals; Gardner Minshew enjoying Eagles’ rise

From staff reports

As the kids say, “Hang it in the Louvre.”

Frankie Luvu (WSU) is going to want this one framed.

The Carolina Panthers linebacker intercepted Kyler Murray and returned it 33 yards for his first career touchdown during a 26-16 loss to the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On that play Luvu mustered as many points as Baker Mayfield and the Carolina offense would the whole game. He was about the only Panther making his presence felt.

“Everybody knows that our offense has to pickup,” Luvu said. “And our defense has to challenge ourselves.”

Luvu led the team with 11 tackles. A play before his interception, he tracked down Murray in the backfield and hurled him to the turf. Later in the game he tried the same WWE-style move on running back James Connor and drew a flag for unnecessary roughness.

Luvu must’ve felt inspired after receiving a shout out on Instagram earlier in the week from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for promoting Johnson’s tequila brand in a post-game interview.

On the other side stiffing the Panthers offense was Luvu’s college teammate Jalen Thompson (WSU), who caught one of Mayfield’s two interceptions.

Thompson had two tackles in the game. The interception was his first of the season and fifth of his career.

• Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew (WSU) hasn’t played a snap for the league’s last unbeaten team, but he seems to be enjoying the ride.

Minshew joined the popular podcast “Pardon My Take” this past week and praised his teammates.

“You’re as good as your record says you are, so we’re pretty freakin’ good,” Minshew said. “It’s been a lot of fun watching those guys get after it, and I think our best ball is ahead of us.”

The Eagles beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21 on a rainy day at Lincoln Financial Field to improve to 4-0 on Sunday.

• Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jaylen Watson (WSU) was tasked with facing Tom Brady for the first time in his young career.

Watson, who was 3 years old when Brady won his first Super Bowl, had five tackles and a pass defense during a 41-31 win in Tampa Bay, Florida.

At times it seemed like Brady was picking on the rookie. Wide receiver Mike Evans beat Watson multiple times, including a fade route for a touchdown with 10 seconds left in the first half.

• New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) had two catches for 23 yards in a 27-24 overtime loss to the host Green Bay Packers.

New England was already without quarterback Mac Jones and lost backup Brian Hoyer to a head injury early in the game, bringing in third-string rookie Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, who completed 10 of 15 attempts for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Patriots teammate Daniel Ekuale (WSU) had one tackle during the loss.

• New Orleans Saints’ Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had a special teams tackle late in a 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

• On deck is a matchup of former Eastern Washington teammates on Monday Night Football when Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams travel to play Samson Ebukam and the San Francisco 49ers.

Ebukam and Kupp entered the league as teammates on the Rams from 2017-20.