Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Kansas City at Detroit MLB

11:20 a.m.: Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs MLB

3:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland MLB

4:40 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee MLB

6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

6:40 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA preseason

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn NBA

7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at L.A. Lakers NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: L.A. Rams at San Francisco ESPN

Soccer, Men’s

Noon: Leicester City at Nottingham Forest USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 920-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at San Francisco 92.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

