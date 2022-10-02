Woman killed near Prosser in single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Benton County on Sunday, the Washington State Patrol said.

Nora L. Orosco, 46, of Grandview, Washington, was killed Sunday morning near Prosser when her vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima, left the roadway and crashed into a guardrail.

The Washington State Patrol said she was traveling eastbound on Interstate 82 when her vehicle left the roadway, crossed into the median and struck the guardrail. Her vehicle spun and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-82.

Her family has been notified.

It is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt or was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, troopers said. The collision is under investigation.