The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 67° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

100 years ago in Spokane: Shriners say city ‘a logical place’ for future children’s hospital

Trustees for the Shriners hospital said at a meeting in Minnesota that Spokane would be a logical place for their next hospital for children on this day 100 years ago. On the same day, bank robbers took $150 in cash from the First National Bank of Culdesac, Idaho, in the fourth such robbery at the location in as many years. (S-R archives)
Trustees for the Shriners hospital said at a meeting in Minnesota that Spokane would be a logical place for their next hospital for children on this day 100 years ago. On the same day, bank robbers took $150 in cash from the First National Bank of Culdesac, Idaho, in the fourth such robbery at the location in as many years. (S-R archives)
By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane was “practically assured” of acquiring a Shriners children’s hospital, according to a local Shriners official.

During a Shriners hospital trustee’s meeting in Minnesota, Spokane was declared “the logical place” for a hospital in the “northern intermountain country.”

Construction of the proposed 50-bed hospital was expected to begin in early 1923, but the Spokane Daily Chronicle said there was a chance it would be delayed until 1924.

It was, in fact, delayed until 1924 – and it would not be a stand-alone hospital. It opened as a 20-bed wing of St. Luke’s Hospital in November 1924.

It was the seventh Shiners children’s hospital in the U.S. It would move into its own building in 1939.

From the murder beat: Paul Staren, the confessed Wilson Creek slayer, was sentenced to hang on Nov. 10.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

From the bank robbery beat: Bandits robbed the First National Bank of Culdesac, Idaho, for the fourth time in four years.

This time, they only got away with $150. They broke in at night and drilled holes in the safe, but were apparently scared way before they could blow the doors off.

Also on the day

(From onthisday.com)

1778: Captain James Cook anchors at Alaska.

1868: President Abraham Lincoln designates the last Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day.

1941: Nazis blow up six synagogues in Paris.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety