Explosion at Olympia marina sends one to the hospital in serious condition

Ty Vinson, The Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)

OLYMPIA - Olympia fire and police units were called to the scene of an explosion Sunday evening at West Bay Marina.

The Olympia Fire Department tweeted at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 2 that one boat had been totaled and several others were severely damaged. One person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and was listed in serious condition, according to the fire department.

The cause of the explosion at the marina at 2100 West Bay Drive NW is still under investigation.