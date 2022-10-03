Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for Oct. 3, 2022

Oct. 3, 2022 Updated Mon., Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:28 a.m.

V is for Vacuum-head

Shawn “V for Vacuum-head” Vestal strikes again. In his pompous Sept. 23 column (“If dumb, angry responses to homelessness worked, we’d have solved it already”), he lambastes Spokane’s mayor and county sheriff for their efforts to finally “clear out” Camp Hope. Nicknaming this endeavor “The Ozzie and Nadine Show,” it’s pretty obvious that neither Vestal nor his nonsensical City Council compatriot Breean Beggs (co-author of (“Sheriff’s letter fails to acknowledge progress made at Camp Hope,” Sept. 25 guest opinion) don’t live anywhere near the trash ridden, crime infested encampment on East Second Avenue.

Perhaps Vestal and Beggs should sell their fine homes on the South Hill and purchase a new domicile a few blocks from Camp Hope. Would they then sing the same tune? During this time of runaway inflation and huge property assessments and tax increases, it is totally insane to spend millions of additional taxpayer dollars to “save” Camp Hope. According to the latest media reports, only 27 of the 600-plus Camp Hope residents chose to relocate to the new $8 million shelter on East Trent, where they can receive additional free services such as drug rehab, mental health resources and job training. The remaining 95% of the campers made a conscious decision to refuse this assistance, basically giving a “middle finger” to local government and the citizens of Spokane.

Instead of the “Ozzie and Nadine Show,” it seems pretty obvious that this muckraking “journalist” and his bleeding heart barrister buddy from the City Council have once again combined to film another episode of the “Clueless Cockamamie Clown Hour.” Bart Simpson would be proud!

Joe Holland

Spokane Valley

Thanks, Ozzie

Finally, an adult in the room! Thank you, Ozzie. For your competence, insight and service.

Steve Backlund

Spokane

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430