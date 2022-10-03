Letters for Oct. 3, 2022

V is for Vacuum-head

Shawn “V for Vacuum-head” Vestal strikes again. In his pompous Sept. 23 column (“If dumb, angry responses to homelessness worked, we’d have solved it already”), he lambastes Spokane’s mayor and county sheriff for their efforts to finally “clear out” Camp Hope. Nicknaming this endeavor “The Ozzie and Nadine Show,” it’s pretty obvious that neither Vestal nor his nonsensical City Council compatriot Breean Beggs (co-author of (“Sheriff’s letter fails to acknowledge progress made at Camp Hope,” Sept. 25 guest opinion) don’t live anywhere near the trash ridden, crime infested encampment on East Second Avenue.

Perhaps Vestal and Beggs should sell their fine homes on the South Hill and purchase a new domicile a few blocks from Camp Hope. Would they then sing the same tune? During this time of runaway inflation and huge property assessments and tax increases, it is totally insane to spend millions of additional taxpayer dollars to “save” Camp Hope. According to the latest media reports, only 27 of the 600-plus Camp Hope residents chose to relocate to the new $8 million shelter on East Trent, where they can receive additional free services such as drug rehab, mental health resources and job training. The remaining 95% of the campers made a conscious decision to refuse this assistance, basically giving a “middle finger” to local government and the citizens of Spokane.

Instead of the “Ozzie and Nadine Show,” it seems pretty obvious that this muckraking “journalist” and his bleeding heart barrister buddy from the City Council have once again combined to film another episode of the “Clueless Cockamamie Clown Hour.” Bart Simpson would be proud!

Joe Holland

Spokane Valley

Thanks, Ozzie

Finally, an adult in the room! Thank you, Ozzie. For your competence, insight and service.

Steve Backlund

Spokane