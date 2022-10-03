Police arrest 18-year-old after reported rape near downtown Spokane

Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of rape on Saturday after a woman reported she was attacked just east of downtown , Spokane police said in a news release.

Ethan Jake was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a charge of second-degree rape, where he remains on a $100,000 bond.

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted at about 1:20 a.m. near the 100 block of East First Avenue while she was walking her dog.

According to search warrant documents, a man asked her if she would buy him cigarettes, which she declined to do. He continued to follow her as she walked back to her apartment, which was nearby.

The woman told police that the suspect tackled her to the ground and began to strike her in the face before raping her near the Healing Room Ministries. The woman bit the suspect’s finger, which caused him to flee, the documents said.

The victim’s glasses, jewelry and a condom wrapper were discovered at the scene, the documents said. Police obtained security camera images of the suspected rapist, according to the documents.

Police investigators identified Jake, who lives in North Spokane, as a suspect and took him into custody without incident two days after the reported rape.