Prep roundup: Kaiti Low scores three goals to lift Cheney girls soccer; Jessica Waters homers twice for Mt. Spokane

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

Cheney 5, Lewis and Clark 0: Kaiti Low scored three goals and the Blackhawks (6-6, 2-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (10-2, 4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kiah Klauss made eight saves in the shutout.

Gonzaga Prep 1, Mead 0: Jenna Wanner scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute and the visiting Bullpups (9-2, 5-0) defeated Panthers (7-3, 3-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Peyton Dixon made three saves for G-Prep to keep the clean sheet.

Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 2: Emery Baker scored two goals, including the go-ahead in the 60th minute, and the visiting Wildcats (6-3, 3-2) edged the Saxons (2-6, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Cadence Peroff scored twice for Ferris.

University 3, Central Valley 0: Cameron Roberts scored in the 56th minute and the visiting Titans (9-2, 3-1) defeated the Bears (0-9, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Aubree Carpenter made four saves for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 5, North Central 2: Preslie Young scored three goals and the Falcons (8-2, 3-2) beat the Wolfpack (2-5, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Natalie Thompson added a goal and an assist for Ridgeline.

Slowpitch softball

University 9, Mead 8: Brooke Houston scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Nataline Singer in the top of the seventh and the Titans (11-1, 9-0) defeated the Panthers (9-1, 7-1) in a league game. Maliyah Mann had two hits with a home run and four RBI for U-Hi.

Central Valley at Lewis and Clark: Ella Bendele had two hits, including a double, and the visiting Bears (9-3, 7-2) defeated the Tigers (4-6, 3-5) in a league game. Olivia Boures hit two home runs for LC.

Mt. Spokane 30, North Central 0: Jessica Waters hit two home runs among four hits and finished with nine RBIs and the Wildcats (9-2, 6-2) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-12, 0-9) in a league game.

Ridgeline 16, Shadle Park 0: Lilley Triplett and Emma Myers hit home runs and the visiting Falcons (7-3, 6-2) defeated the Highlanders (4-7, 4-5) in a league game. Charley Palm and Olivia Warrick added three hits apiece for Ridgeline.

Ferris 16, East Valley 3: Katelyn Terry went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs and the visiting Saxons (6-4, 5-3) beat the Knights (1-10, 1-9) in a league game. Emma LaRue doubled, tripled and scored twice for Ferris. Haylee Thomas went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for EV.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Cheney 0: Zoey Rastall went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Bullpups (5-4, 4-3) beat the Blackhawks (2-9, 2-7) in a league game. Sydney Wysocki added two hits and an RBI for G-Prep.